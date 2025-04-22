Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 614,200 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 614,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NXE opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.02.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

