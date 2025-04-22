Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in inTEST by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in inTEST by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INTT opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $73.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

