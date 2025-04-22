Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in PriceSmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $50,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,903.36. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $725,890.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,547 shares in the company, valued at $11,182,238.97. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock worth $1,475,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

