Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Activity

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,740.02. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.