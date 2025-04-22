Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,059 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.