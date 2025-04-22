Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 178,658 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 782.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 156,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 126,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

CFB opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.