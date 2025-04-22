Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) by 176.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nexxen International were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEXN. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,021.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.68 million, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.81. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NEXN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

