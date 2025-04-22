Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 0.71. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.90%.

In other news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,165.25. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

