Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $45.91.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

