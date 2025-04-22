Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Century Aluminum worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 319,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.