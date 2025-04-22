Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Privia Health Group worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

