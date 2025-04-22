Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 8,257.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $147.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.49. CoreCard Co. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCard Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

