Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.