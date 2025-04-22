Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.