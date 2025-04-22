Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELC stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

