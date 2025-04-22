Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 317.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of Thryv worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Thryv by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $510.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

