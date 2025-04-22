Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 162.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 456,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,677,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.