Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

