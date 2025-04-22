Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,627 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Insider Activity

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.85 million.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $41,427.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,374.73. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 14,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $33,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,915,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,933.04. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,662 shares of company stock worth $2,418,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

