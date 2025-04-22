Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 476.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 127,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,802,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Trading Up 1.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $817.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

