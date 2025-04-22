Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

