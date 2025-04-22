Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

