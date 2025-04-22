Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

RSP opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.