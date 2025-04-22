Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 54,077 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $689,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,735,022.90. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,720. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

