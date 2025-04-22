Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 83,500 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 624,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

