Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 115,900 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MREO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MREO stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

