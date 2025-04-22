Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.83% of Territorial Bancorp worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.44.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.