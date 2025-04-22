Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,101 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of West Bancorporation worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTBA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

