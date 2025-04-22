Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of Home Bancorp worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBCP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 287.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

