Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 532,962 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 532,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

