Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 343.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 626.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

