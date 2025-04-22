Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1466 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

