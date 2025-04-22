Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $4.64 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

