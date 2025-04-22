Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,766,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.71 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.67%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

