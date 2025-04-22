Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.01% of Townsquare Media worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

