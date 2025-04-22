Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.55% of Repay worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

RPAY stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

