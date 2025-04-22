Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.