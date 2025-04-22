Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,971 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,506,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

