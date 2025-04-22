Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,000 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,040 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 394.74%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

