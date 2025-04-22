Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,737,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% in the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after buying an additional 960,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,294,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

