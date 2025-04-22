Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ STX opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.