Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 809,967 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,680,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $69.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

