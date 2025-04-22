Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after buying an additional 223,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

