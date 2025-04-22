Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

