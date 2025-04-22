Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,303 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $333,521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after buying an additional 1,722,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 894,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.