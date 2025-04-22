Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA BIDD opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $698.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.16.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

