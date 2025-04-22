Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.62.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

