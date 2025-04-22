Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 11,504 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.