Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 229.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.