Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Unum Group stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Raymond James upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

